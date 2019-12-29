Falcon Heights Elementary news

Construction is underway at Falcon Heights Elementary School for a new addition that will house Friendship Connection, the before and after school program.

Some other projects ahead include renovating the school’s media center and relocating and expanding the art room.

In other news:

• In December, 75 sixth graders presented the musical “School Daze.” Students created props, set the stage, and sang a variety of songs celebrating a typical school day, from English class to gym to the cafeteria. Voce, the fourth to sixth-grade choir sang at the Mall of America in December as part of its Holiday Music Festival. Forty students performed a variety of songs celebrating winter and holidays.

• The annual Family Fun Night will be held at school at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 28. This will be an evening of games, prizes, a basket raffle, dance party and much more.

• Consider dropping off box tops, aluminum cans and pop tabs at the school. Pop can tabs are donated to the Ronald McDonald House to help with its operating costs. Box tops and aluminum cans earn money for the classrooms. Drop off cans at the shed in the west parking lot. Look for the door labeled “AL Cans.”

Submitted by Melinda Way-­Johnson and Kerby Pettinelli