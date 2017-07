0 Shares

Falcon Heights’ annual ice cream social will be held Thursday, July 20, 6-8 p.m., at Falcon Heights community Park, 2050 Roselawn Ave. The night will include ice cream treats, musical entertainment, kid activities, an inflatable bouncy castle, games and more. The event is free, but 25-cent tickets will be sold for games and food items. Proceeds will benefit the city’s Parks and Recreation Dept.