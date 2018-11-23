The Falcon Heights City Council meets the second and fourth Wednesdays of each month at 7 p.m. in Falcon Heights City Hall, 2077 W. Larpenteur Ave. Contact information: 651-792-7600 or falconheights.org.

No Cost Blood-Pressure Clinics: Every fourth Monday of the month, a registered nurse is available for a free blood-pressure clinic at the City Hall, 2077 Larpenteur Ave. The next clinic is from 1 to 2 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 26.

The clinics are provided by the Como Park/Falcon Heights Living at Home Block Nurse program, a nonprofit serving residents 65 and older who wish to remain in their homes safely and independently.

Saint Anthony Park Seniors offers a series of free exercise classes each week that are open to Falcon Heights residents from 2 to 3 p.m. on Mondays and Thursdays at Lauderdale City Hall, 1891 Walnut St.