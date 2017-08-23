Falcon Heights/Lauderdale Fun Run/Walk is Sept. 16

0 Shares

Mark your calendars for the ninth annual Falcon Heights/Lauderdale Family 5K Fun Run/Walk. The event will be held Saturday, Sept. 16, at Community Park, 2050 Roselawn Ave., Falcon Heights. Registration will begin at 7 .m. and the race will start at 8 a.m.

Register before Tuesday, Sept. 5, and the cost is $15 for individuals and $40 for a group of four. After that, the cost goes up to $25 for individuals and $50 for a group of four. Those who register before Sept. 5 will receive a Fun Run T-shirt.

Meet your neighbors while exercising on a lovely fall morning through the cities of Lauderdale and Falcon Heights. Proceeds go to the communities’ parks system.