The F.I.T. Lab, 1583 N. Hamline Ave., Falcon Heights, will host a Family Fitness Fun Day Wednesday, Aug. 1, from 6 to 8 p.m.

The event will include kids’ fitness events for children 8 years and older, refreshments and games.

For more information, call 651-645-5242 or email thefitlabco@gmail.com.