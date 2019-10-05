Faye Kommedahl, writer and tutor, dead at 95

Faye Lillian Kommedahl, 95, of Falcon Heights, died Aug. 13.

After teaching at Brimhall Ele­mentary School for a few years, Faye began tutoring Hmong immigrants, which became a 13-year rewarding experience for her and her students. Faye was a talented writer of children’s stories, short stories and essays on her observations of life. She found her true calling when Minnesota Women’s Press was launched, working in any role that was needed to support this fledgling paper and its mission.

In 2009, Faye was awarded the UBC (University Baptist Church) Shalom Award in recognition of her many decades of leadership for women’s rights and voices in the church and the world.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Thor; parents Martin and Ethel (DeForest) Jensen; and siblings Edith, Lawrence, Fern, Irma and Russell. She is survived by her son, Kris (Elsa) Kommedahl; daughters Lori (Mike) O’Neill and Siri Kommedahl (Lisa Bradley); and three grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life service was held Aug. 28 at University Baptist Church in Minneapolis. Memorials, if desired, can be made to the UBC Foundation, 1219 University Ave. S.E., Minneapolis 55414.