Florence Holmsten, 88, of St. Anthony Park, died Aug. 15, 2018. She was a lifelong member of the St. Anthony Park United Methodist Church, as well as of its choir. She was a member of the P.E.O women’s group, and a U.M.W. member.

She was a 1947 graduate of Murray High School, and still attended annual class reunions.

Florence and her husband, Richard, celebrated 68 years of marriage. Their story began when they were 13 years old, in the eighth grade. Richard died just weeks after Florence, on Sept. 8.

Florence is survived by her children: Allan (Susan) Holmsten, Robert (Carolyn) Holmsten, Charles (Cynthia) Holmsten and Nancy (Steven) Hedberg; 10 grandchildren; and six great-granddaughters. Florence was preceded in death by her parents, her two brothers, and her sister.

A memorial service was held Aug. 23 at Centennial United Methodist Church in Roseville. Donations may be made to Centennial UMC Choir or St. Anthony Park Home.