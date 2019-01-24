For Midway Chamber, it’s a centennial celebration!

The Midway Chamber of Commerce kicks off its 100th anniversary this year with a special dinner, auction and leadership awards celebration on Saturday, Feb. 9, from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. at the InterContinental Saint Paul Riverfront, 11 East Kellogg Ave., in St. Paul.

Event sponsors include Sunrise Banks, Loucks, Mille Lacs Corporate Ventures, Ideal Printer, Roseville Visitors Association, Riverland Bank, La Rouge Entertainment, St. Paul Saints, Bay West, Seven Corners Print & Promo.

Cost of the dinner and event activities is $125 per person, but there is a special rate for new members and nonprofits with fewer than 10 employees. For further information, call the Chamber office 651-646-2636 or email beth@midwaychamber.com.

The Chamber’s roots go back to 1919 when several area businesses and individuals banded together to form the Midway Club. The organization served and promoted commerce in North and South St. Anthony Park, Merriam Park, Macalester Park, Groveland Park, Como Park and Highland Park.

“Among the early businesses that made a mark on the Midway were the Griggs Cooper and Co., which manufactured candy and crackers, Brown & Bigelow, Waldorf Paper Products, H.B. Fuller Co., several banks and many other ventures,” according to the Chamber.

Through the years, the organization went through a few name changes, including becoming the Midway Civic and Commerce Association in the mid-1970s and finally the Midway Chamber of Commerce in 1992. Today, the organization boasts more than 330 members.

The Bugle will have further coverage of the Chamber’s centennial year in the months ahead.

—Scott Carlson

