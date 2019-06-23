Frieda Bohlman

Frieda E. Bohlman, 88, longtime former resident of St. Anthony Park, died May 20. She worked for many years as an RN at Lyngblomsten Care Center in Como Park.

Perhaps Frieda, a quiet, unassuming woman, will be remembered best by longtime Park residents as the woman whose late husband, Vern, was known as “The Man Who’s Building an Airplane in His House.” He worked on it in every season in his Bourne Avenue basement. Then in good weather, he wheeled it out onto the lawn, attached the wings, and checked it over intact.

Besides Vernon, Frieda was preceded in death by four siblings. She is survived by her children, Carol (Peter) O’Brien and Ellen (Raymond) Wolf; a grandson; and a sister. Her funeral service was held May 29 at Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Elk River, Minn.