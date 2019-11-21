From the Desk of the Editor

By Scott Carlson

A time for giving thanks

Many mornings, I wake up wondering what new calamities are going to unfold from Washington, D.C., and the White House.

How long are we going to tolerate plummeting honesty, civility and respect? When are we going to stop name-calling and referring to people as “enemies” when they simply disagree with us? When are we going to admit that we make mistakes and then ask for forgiveness?

As I reflect on the imminent arrival of Thanksgiving and the coming holiday season, I am led believe that maybe there is also more I should be asking. How can I make this the best day possible? What can I do to serve other people and show them respect? Will I seize opportunities to offer someone else a smile or a kind greeting? Who can I tell, “Thank you?”

On a personal level, my “grati­tude list” is chock full. It is filled with the names of family, friends, professional colleagues and dozens of people that I meet over the course of the weeks and months. Often, the right people come along to offer me encouragement and support at just the right time.

As the Bugle moves into the heart of its annual fall fundraising campaign, I am especially grateful for a community that has faithfully supported us for more than 40 years. Our challenge goal is $52,000 this year and your support is vitally important to keep the Bugle alive and well.

Even though Park Press Inc. is a nonprofit, our organization’s operating expenses continue to rise while even maintaining our current level of advertising revenue is increasingly difficult. Ad sales revenue covers just 60 percent of our expenses for personnel, production and distribution.

That’s where you—individual donors come in. Please consider supporting us with a contribution. You can donate online by going to https://www.parkbugle.org. On our home page, there’s a big button at the top to click on and make your donation.

If you prefer a more traditional method of contributing, send your donation to Park Bugle, P.O. Box 8126, St. Paul, MN 55108.

Our latest fund appeal comes as the Bugle’s board of directors is starting strategic planning to keep our publication solvent and strong. That means looking at how to better use online and social media platforms to present news and information to our readers. We will keep you informed as news develops on this front.

Welcome Betsy

With this issue of the Bugle, we say, “Welcome,” to Betsy Carlson as our new part-time copy editor. She replaces Ruth Weleczki, who recently stepped down as copy editor after a more than eight-year stint with the Bugle.

Betsy has been a journalist, media relations pro and copy editor for years. Her career includes stints at the St. Paul Pioneer Press, Methodist Hospital, St. Paul Area ELCA and freelancing for Minnesota Lawyer and Finance & Commerce newspapers. Betsy, who has been my wife for more than 30 years, is very accomplished as an editor. She will be helping me review all of the Bugle’s monthly editorial submissions.