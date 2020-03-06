From the Desk of the Editor

By Scott Carlson

Bugle poetry contest returns

With spring on the horizon, the Bugle will conduct its 10th annual poetry contest in conjunction with National Poetry month in April.

In a world of constant flux and much uncertainty, poetry offers the chance to quiet our souls, and pause and reflect. Poetry gives us the chance to tap into our emotions and thoughts. Also, poetry can be just plain fun. It is what­ever you want to make it.

Our contest’s first-place winner will receive $50 and get their poem published in the April edition of the Bugle. We will also publish the second- and third-place winning entries.

Here are our contest guidelines:

• We want to read poems that address stress, contentment and/or peace.

• Poems can take any form you choose.

• The words “stress,” “contentment” or “peace” do not have to appear in your poem. Use them to draw inspiration to go in any direction they take you.

• The contest is limited to one entry per person. Deadline to receive entries is Friday, March 13.

The contest is open to all Bugle readers. Current Bugle employees, Park Press board members and their families are NOT eligible to enter.

Send poems to editor@parkbugle.org (our preferred manner of receipt) or Editor, P.O. Box 8126, St. Paul 55108.

Poems will be judged anonymously by a local poet. So, sharpen those pencils, fire up your laptop or whatever tool you use to compose, and let the poetry flow.

Highly educated in SAP

Did you know the St. Anthony Park zip code boasts the highest percentage of residents with post-graduate education in Minnesota?

That is among the most notable pieces of information in a study recently released by

UnitedStatesZipCodes.org, based on the latest data from the U.S. Census Bureau.

Nearly 40 percent (i.e. 38.8 percent) of residents in our 55108 zipcode have post graduate education. That is a tad higher than a section of Edina whose 55424 zipcode has 38.7 percent of residents as post-graduates.

Upcoming Bugle deadlines

Here is a reminder on our Bugle deadlines for the next three issues. As always, we greatly appreciate when writers and readers submit their articles early. Aside from breaking news, most articles can be submitted ahead of the scheduled deadline.

And again, our publication dates represent when the papers go out for delivery. Distribution of the paper should normally occur over the next two to five business days.

