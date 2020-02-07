Gertrude Philippon

Gertrude Ann “Trudy” Philippon, 79, died Dec. 20, 2019.

Trudy received a B.S. in business from Nazareth College, an M.S. in education from Syracuse University, and a Supervisory Certificate from Montclair State University. She taught business at high schools and colleges throughout central New York and northern New Jersey, but she was most proud of the 36 years she spent in the Pompton Lakes School District in New Jersey, where she rose to become supervisor of five departments. She was a member of Delta Pi Epsilon and the New Jersey Principals and Supervisors Association.

After moving to St. Paul in 2011, Trudy regularly volunteered at the St. Paul Public Library, Horace Mann School, and Meals on Wheels.

She is survived by her husband, Benoit; son, Daniel (Nancy); granddaughter, Catherine Grace; and brothers, Kenneth and Thomas Thurston.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on February 1 at The Church of St. Cecilia in St. Paul. Visitation one hour prior to Mass. Memorial donations may be made to Meals on Wheels, The Church of St. Cecilia, and the Minnesota Ovarian Cancer Alliance.