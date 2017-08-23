Get rid of your junk in October

0 Shares

St. Paul’s annual Reduce & Recycle Citywide Drop-Off Event at the State Fairgrounds will be held Saturday, Oct. 7, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Here is some basic information:

Volunteer: Residents who volunteer to staff the event receive a voucher allowing them to dispose of one load free. To volunteer, email district10@district10comopark.org or call 651-644-3889.

Disposal: Residents can dispose of appliances, electronics, furniture, tires, demolition debris, scrap metal and other household refuse for a set fee per item or per load. For full details on what items are acceptable, and their fees, go to the city’s All-In web page: www.stpaul.gov/recycle.