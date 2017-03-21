Get the facts on butterflies at D10 Sunday Series

District 10’s Sunday Series will continue on April 2, when Sarah Weaver from the University of Minnesota’s Monarch Lab will talk about the precarious state of everyone’s favorite butterfly. Her discussion will include an overview of the monarch’s biology and life cycle, why the population of monarchs is crashing, and what individuals can do to turn this around. The free talk will be held Sunday April 2, 1-2:30 p.m., at Great River School, 1326 Energy Park Drive.