Get the facts on butterflies at D10 Sunday Series

District 10’s Sunday Series will continue on April 2, when Sarah Weaver from the University of Minnesota’s Monarch Lab will talk about the precarious state of everyone’s favorite butterfly. Her discussion will include an overview of the monarch’s biology and life cycle, why the population of monarchs is crashing, and what individuals can do to turn this around. The free talk will be held Sunday April 2, 1-2:30 p.m., at Great River School, 1326 Energy Park Drive.
March 2017 print edition
Events (click on date)
Submit Your Event
Sign-Up for Our Newsletter
Recent Comments
- Stephanie on Fifty years ago, Bibelot was a pioneer in merchandising
- Rog Bergerson on 1951 tragedy ended stunt flying at Minnesota State Fair
- Anna on Chelsea Heights news
- Eloise Dee.Middleton - Yager on 1951 tragedy ended stunt flying at Minnesota State Fair
- Kathy Welte on Patients take the lead in Como Clinic Health Club
Archives
Leave a Reply