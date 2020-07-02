Gladys Turnquist

Gladys Katherine (Larson) Turquist, 100, formerly of St. Anthony Park, died May 1, 2020. She was born in Minneapolis July 6, 1919, to Louis and Hilda (Nyberg) Larson. Shortly after her birth, her mother and brother (Glen) died. Gladie’s father remarried Eleanor Charlotte Dahlstrom who raised Gladie as her own. She had a wonderful childhood and often reminisced about the close connection she had with her Swedish grandfather.

Gladie attended North Senior High School. After graduation, she worked at the Minneapolis retailer John W. Thomas & Company, where she was known as a hard worker. After attending the U of M, she worked as a bookkeeper for W. H. Barber.

Gladie met her husband Orrin Clinton Turnquist (Clint) at a church picnic. They were wed on June 6, 1942. They moved to Crookston, Minn., where Clint accepted a horticulture position at the Northwest School and Station. A few years later they moved to St. Anthony Park when Clint had accepted a horticulture teaching position.

They raised their family here. Gladie was a loyal volunteer. She was an active member of St. Anthony Park Lutheran Church, several community organizations and the University of Minnesota Faculty Women’s Club. She especially enjoyed volunteering at Dayton’s raising money for University of Minnesota women’s scholarships.

In retirement, Clint and Gladie relocated to rural Farmington. Gladie was an active volunteer at Christiania Lutheran Church and the Dakota County Fair. She also enjoyed being a member of the Chub Lake Charmers. Her passions were music, cooking, gardening, world travel and being with family.

Gladie was very proud of her Swedish heritage and passing along the cherished family traditions to her children and grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband Clint, son Richard, daughter-in-law Barbara and son-in-law Todd. She is survived by daughter Barbara, five grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren.

A private graveside service will be held at Lakewood Cemetery. Memorials preferred to the Christiania Lutheran Church Foundation.