Gordon Tinker

Gordon Edwin Tinker, 88, died Nov. 7, 2019. He was baptized in 1943, and confirmed in 1945, at St. Anthony Park Congregational Church (now UCC), and grew up in the University Grove neighborhood.

On Sept. 17, 1954, Gordon married Elaine Marie Oslund. They celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary in 2014, just prior to Elaine’s passing.

Gordon was a 1949 graduate of Murray High School, and a regular attendee at class reunions, only having missed the 70th reunion in 2019 due to health issues.

Gordon served his country in the United States Navy, 1954–1957, stationed in Norfolk, Va.

Gordon is survived by sons Clifton; Steven (Karen); the Rev. William (Angela), the Rev. David (Jennifer Clark); seven grandchildren; his sister Karen Streltiz; and sisters-in-law Florence Tinker and Barbara Oslund.

Memorials may be sent to Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 7901 Westview Dr, Houston, TX 77055, where a memorial service was held Dec. 30, 2019. He was buried at Houston National Cemetery in November.