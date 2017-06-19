Gremlin Theatre opens July 7 in Vandalia Tower

Gremlin Theatre will open its 20th season in its new performance space at 550 Vandalia St. in the Vandalia Tower Friday, July 7, with “Don’t Dress for Dinner.” The comedy is the first show the theater produced when it debuted 19 years ago.

Described as “the perfect farce” by “Chicago Style Magazine,” the play features Bernard, who is planning a romantic weekend with his chic mistress in his charming converted farmhouse (while his wife, Jacqueline, is away, of course). He has arranged for a cordon bleu cook to prepare gourmet delights and has even invited his best friend, Robert, to provide the alibi. What could possibly go wrong?

“Don’t Dress for Dinner” will run through Sunday, July 30. Tickets are $28 for general admission and those under 30 pay half their age every night. Discounts are available for seniors and for Fringe button holders. Free parking is available in the huge lot around the theater.

See the performance schedule and get tickets at www.gremlin-theatre.org or you can call 1-888-71-TICKETS.

Gremlin Theatre’s new 120-seat theater and performing arts facility will serve as home to the Gremlin Theatre company and provide performance space to other theater and performing arts groups in the Twin Cities.

Located off I-94 and University Avenue, it’s within walking distance of the Green Line, Vandalia Tower is home to the Independent Film Project, the St. Paul Neighborhood Network, the offices and studios of many artists and performing arts groups, and Lake Monster Brewery. Vandalia Tower features a large courtyard and patio with rotating food trucks on evenings and weekends next to the Lake Monster tap room. Founded in 1998, the nonprofit Gremlin Theatre has staged nearly 60 productions, been honored with numerous awards, built two performance spaces and hosted dozens of diverse performance groups. Since closing its facility at 2400 University Ave. in 2013, Gremlin has produced at a variety of locales before moving into Vandalia Tower.