Grief and loss series underway

“Growing Through Loss,” a six-week information and support series for anyone experiencing grief or loss, is underway on Monday nights at the Catholic Community of St. Odilia in Shoreview with each session starting at 6:45 p.m.

The program is sponsored by the North Suburban Grief Support Coalition, a group of 19 churches in Columbia Heights, Fridley, Lino Lakes, Mounds View, New Brighton, Roseville, St. Anthony and Shoreview.

Each Monday program offers an educational presentation followed by support group sessions focusing on types of loss such as death of a loved one, grief around a suicide, pregnancy loss, divorce or separation, job change or relocation. Participants can attend any or all of the free sessions with small group registration taken weekly at the church. Free childcare is available by calling 763-755-5335 a week in advance. For more information, visit www.growingthroughloss.org.

Topics are:

Sept. 23—Caring for a Broken Heart, Linda Cherek

Sept. 30—A Personal Grief Story: Sharing Hope, Monica Shearon, Christian mother, educator, life coach

Oct. 7—Families During Grief, Janet Winchester Nadeau, licensed Ph.D., psychologist, marriage and family therapist

Oct. 14—Out of the Desert: Isolation or Engagement As One Experiences Loss, Bob Bartlett, marriage and family therapist

Oct. 21—Hello Grief, Where Do We Go from Here, God? Deacon Jim Saumweber, pastoral minister at St. Odilia.