Gwen LeFevre

Gwendolyn Ruth Stemsrud LeFevre, 83, St. Anthony Park, died June 26 at St. Anthony Park Home, from complications of cancer. She was born on Dec. 23, 1935, in Dawson, Minn., to Ione and Oliver Stemsrud.

After growing up on a farm near Stockholm, S.D., she attended South Dakota State University, where she majored in home economics. On June 8, 1957, she married Charles LeFevre. They moved to New Ulm, then Springfield, Minn.; then Black River Falls, Wis. They had two children, Camille and Lee, who both survive her.

In her final working years, she settled in Stockholm, Wis., where she restored a historic property, hosted a bed-and-breakfast, and located her antique business.

She was preceded in death by her brothers, John and Charles.

Memorials may be made to Minnesota Ovarian Cancer Alliance (mnovarian.org) or St. Anthony Park Lutheran Church, where her memorial service was held on July 12.