Hamline Family Dental opens in Falcon Heights

By Sarah CR Clark

Falcon Heights is now home to Hamline Family Dental, formerly known as Snelling Family Dental.

“We are the new kids in town, but are not so new,” their Facebook page explains. Dentists Dr. Tami Pham and Dr. Bernard L. Bomberg opened their new doors to patients on Feb. 3. The dental office moved after 20 years in St. Paul’s Highland neighborhood and changed its name to reflect its new location.

After having bought the dental practice from Bomberg in 2014, Pham seized the opportunity to buy the Hamline Avenue building (once home to an eye clinic) rather than continue renting space. The clinic is now at the northwest corner of Larpenteur and Hamline avenues.

“We loved the Highland area,” Pham said. However, many of the dental clinic’s patients were travelling from Roseville and Falcon Heights for their cleanings, fillings, same-day crowns and other dental needs, she noted, a key fact that prompted relocating the dental clinic.

To accommodate its new location, the dental clinic has remodeled quarters and new state-of-the-art equipment and technology. Pham’s favorite piece of new equipment: a heated, massaging chair for patients.

Pham, originally from southern California, came to Minnesota in 1995 and graduated from the University of Minnesota School of Dentistry in 2008. She joined Bomberg’s Snelling Family Dental in 2013.

Bomberg was born and raised in St. Paul, graduating from the University of Minnesota College of Dentistry in 1971. He practiced in the Midway neighborhood for 29 years and in 2000 moved his practice to the Highland Park area.

For more information on Hamline Family Dental, visit hamlinefamilydental.com.

Sarah CR Clark is a freelance writer and resident of St. Anthony Park.