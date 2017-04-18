Hampden Park Co-op Mayfest is May 12-14

Hampden Park Co-op will host Mayfest, an annual celebration of spring with plants, food and community activities, on Friday, May 12, through Sunday, May 14. Mayfest brings neighbors together from north and south St. Anthony Park and outside the neighborhood as well. The co-op and the St. Anthony Park Community Council co-sponsor Mayfest.
