Harold Fabriz

Harold Leo “Hal” Fabriz, 85, of Falcon Heights, died Nov. 25, 2017. Hal had a special talent in the arts of pulling pranks and telling jokes, endearing him to many.

Hal was born in Minneapolis in 1932 and attended Roosevelt High School (class of 1950), Bethel College and the University of Minnesota, before attending Michigan State University, where he obtained a bachelor’s degree in criminal science and went on to post-graduate studies in his field. Hal served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.

He began his law enforcement career as a Hennepin County deputy sheriff, was a Navy Special Agent NCIS and spent 25 years as a special agent in the FBI. He worked in Texas and Mississippi during the tumultuous years of the civil rights movement in the 1960s and 1970s.

Hal retired from his FBI career in 1987 while assigned to the Minneapolis office. After retirement, he worked as a private investigator for the NFL (Vikings) as a drug-program agent.

Hal held many church affiliations as his job moved him, his daughters and his first wife, Miriam Tapper Fabriz, from place to place. He served in roles from choir member to Sunday school teacher to deacon. He was a proud member of the Society of Former Special Agents of the FBI, ARNISSA, Torske Klubben and the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum.

Hal’s personal collections reflected his love of reading, travel, military history and classic cars. His passion for driving was clear to all who knew him, and he took great pleasure in touring family and friends whenever the chance arose. Hal’s hallmarks were his loyalty, grace and charm both in word and deed. He maintained friendships old and new, far and wide, while keeping family close at heart no matter the distance.

Hal was predeceased by his parents, Duke and Signe Fabriz. He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Patricia Fagerlie Fabriz; his daughters, Dawn Phillips of Houston and Sharon Fabriz of Sacramento; step-daughter, Thekla Fagerlie Madsen, and her husband, Bob, of River Falls, Wis.; four grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

The twinkle in Hal’s eye will continue to shine in the memories of all who knew and loved him.

His funeral was held Nov. 29 at Roseville Memorial Chapel, with interment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery.