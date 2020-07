Harriet L. Marks, 96, died June 1, 2020. She was preceded in death by husband Ezra and daughter Pamela; her parents Willam and Agnes Rote; siblings Edna Peterson, Eleanor Ploeger, Edgar, William, John and Ester Rote. She is survived by her son Alan H. Marks and sister Doris VonBusch.

Harriet’s funeral was held June 5 at Emmaus Lutheran Church, where she was a longtime member and church librarian. Memorials preferred to the church. Interment was at Roselawn Cemetery.