Honors galore for Como Park High students! 

Students at Como Park High School have earned hundreds of college credits, according to results released this fall by the College Board, which administers the national Advanced Placement (AP) Exam. AP scores are categorized on a five-point scale for each test taken in a specific subject, with colleges and universities generally awarding credit for scores of 3, 4 or 5.

The rigor of AP courses help high school students prepare and succeed for future college studies, and can benefit them when they are applying for college admission, according to the College Board.

The College Board also disclosed its list of “AP Scholars,” those students receive scores of 3 or higher on three or more AP exams, on tests across a variety of disciplines.

Como AP Scholars include: Najma Ali, Kajsa Andersson, Ruby Beckman, Sunniva Burg, Amira Boler, Mark Brenner, Carter Brown, Roan Buck, Bridger Carlson, John Conway, Jared Czech, Nora Ellingsen, William Farley, Thomas Freberg, William Gray, Alexandra Harris, Asha Hassan, Olivia Helmin, Willow Hollister-Lapointe, Nicholas Jacobsen, Naddi Jillo, Zach Konkol, Georgia Langer, Song Lee, Abby Levin, Khyri Lueben, Olivia Mancia Chavez, Toe Meh, Jordan Moritz, Asia Nor, Alistair Pattison, Anthony Phelps, Serena Raths, Mason Salverda, Shyann Salverda, Mario Sanchez-Lopez, Chris Schanks, Lila Seeba, Sawyer Wall and Emma Wallisch.

Meanwhile, the AP Scholar with Honor award is granted to students who earn an average score of at least 3.25 on all AP exams taken, and scores of 3 or higher on four or more of these exams. Como AP Scholars with Honor include Lucas Carmichael-Tanaka, Elijah Frese, Eva Hanson, Jacob Kingson, Joseph Newman, Bridget Proper, Gabriel Reynolds, and Isak Stillwell-Jardine.

The AP Scholar with Distinction is granted to students who receive an average score of at least 3.5 on all AP exams taken, and scores of 3 or higher on five or more of these exams. Como AP Scholars with Distinction include Aiyana Aeikens, Arlo Beckman, Stephen Boler, Arturo di Girolamo, Henrie Friesen, Isaac Haker, Chloe Hollister-Lapointe, Jackson Lee, Celia Olson, Thomas Quinn, Peter Schik, Antero Sivula, and Dina Thoresen.

National AP Scholar is a classification granted to students in the U.S. who earn an average score of at least 4 on all AP exams taken, and scores of 4 or higher on eight or more of these exams. Como’s National AP Scholars include Christian Berger, Dylan Brady, Grace Commers, Noah Frese, Jackson Kerr, Eli Pattison, Vincent Portuese, and Dominic Wolters.

Como’s long-running AP program challenges and supports students opting to study rigorous courses of their choosing at the college level in more than 20 subjects taught by College Board certified Como teachers.

The National Merit Scholarship Program has recognized Antero Sivula, Peter Schik, and Jackson Lee from Como’s class of 2019 for their academic excellence. They each received a Letter of Commendation for exceptional academic promise and outstanding potential, demonstrated through their coursework and performance on the PSAT and National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test.

More than 20 Como seniors enrolled in AP Government and Politics classes will serve as Ramsey County election judges in the upcoming Nov. 6 election. Participating students will receive training and then work at their local precincts along with a team of judges.

Como students will also participate in the “Students Vote” statewide election sponsored by the Minnesota Secretary of State’s Office. Prior to Election Day, AP Government and Politics students will monitor and facilitate an election in which all Como students will have the opportunity to participate in a mock election. Students will use the official Minnesota ballot and Como’s results will be reported to the state where they will be tabulated along with other participating schools.

Eric Erickson is a social studies teacher at Como Park High School and a longtime coach of school and youth sports in St. Paul.

