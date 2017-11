Ted Homdrom, 99, was one of the walkers from St. Anthony Park Lutheran Church who walked on the annual CROP Hunger Walk Oct. 15. The walk is sponsored by Church World Service and raises funds for food programs in the United States and abroad. Homdrom has participated in the CROP Walk for nearly 30 years and is a top fundraiser. His niece, Nancy Homdrom, walked with him that morning. Photo by Andy Sackreiter