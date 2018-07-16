Italian-inspired fun run at Lake Como

Meet Italians and Italy lovers during the fourth annual Giro del Lago di Como, an Italian-inspired 5K fun run and walk, Sunday, Aug. 19, 8:30-11 a.m.

The event will begin with a warm-up session in Italian. Music, prizes, T-shirts, gelato and an exhibit on Italy’s most beautiful runs and hikes will be part of the morning’s festivities. There will also be a raffle for a complimentary adult-language class, as well as tickets to the 11th Italian Film Festival of Minneapolis/St. Paul. Register today to secure your T-shirt at http://theitalianculturalcenter.org/event-2974645.

The fun run is being sponsored by the Italian Cultural Center of Minneapolis/St. Paul, which was founded in 2006. The nonprofit organization is open to anyone interested in Italian culture.

Learn more at http://theitalianculturalcenter.org.