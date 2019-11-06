James Prifrel

James “Jake” Prifrel Sr., died Sept. 11 after a long battle with Alzheimer’s. He was born in 1932 to Joseph and Flora Prifrel.

James grew up in St. Paul’s North End, graduating in 1950 from Cretin High School where he played baseball. He earned his college degree from Metropolitan State University. He was stationed in the Army at Fort Riley in Manhattan, Kans.

Jim worked 39 years for Northern States Power (NSP), now Xcel Energy. His hobbies included fishing at the cabin, hunting deer in northern Minnesota and golfing.

He married Annette, his eighth-grade sweetheart and their marriage lasted 66 years. Returning back to St. Paul, Jim and Annette raised six children; Jim, Judi (Rick), Joe (Debbie), Mary (Mike), John (Debra), and Ann (Mike). He was blessed with 12 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Mass of Christian Burial was held Sept. 17 at Maternity of Mary Catholic Church, with interment at Roselawn Cemetery. Memorials preferred to Maternity of Mary Catholic School in St. Paul.