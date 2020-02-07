James Purinton

James R. Purinton, 77, died Dec. 31, 2019.

Jim was an Air Force veteran, retired from Hyman Freightways, and a longtime sports official. He loved fishing, bowling, and time with his grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Mary Ellen (née Hollish); sons, Kyle (Stacey), Kevin (Monica), and Keith (Mary); six grandchildren; and sisters, Mary (Bill) Johnson and Winifred Nonnemacher.

Funeral Mass was celebrated Jan. 7 at Maternity of Mary Catholic Church, with interment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery.

Memorials are preferred to the Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF) Foundation or Maternity of Mary Church.