James Warner

James “Jim” T. Warner, 90, longtime Falcon Heights store owner, died June 7. Over several decades, he built a small Falcon Heights appliance shop into the St. Paul-based Warners’ Stellian empire. He started as a bookkeeper, but soon moved to sales. He bought into the business in 1971.

The original store at Larpenteur and Snelling is still open. Warners’ Stellian, still family-owned, now has 10 locations, primarily in the metro area.

Warner was a longtime member of the now decommissioned St. Andrew’s Catholic Church in Como Park, where he served as a trustee.

He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Wynona “Nonie” Warner, three daughters, six sons, 37 grandchildren and 39 great-grandchildren. Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated June 12 at Maternity of Mary Catholic Church in St. Paul.