Janet Anderson

Janet M. Anderson, 69, longtime resident of Falcon Heights, died May 14, 2020. Born in 1950 to Joel and Arlene Bloomfield, Jan graduated from Our Lady of Peace High School in 1968, then worked in the insurance industry for many years at MSI and Advance Insurance.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husbands Bruce Anderson (1988) and Jerry Anderson (2011) and stepmother Mary Anne Scott. She is survived by children Rachel Davis (Jason) Cassidy and Tony Anderson (Julie) Delaney and three grandchildren. Other survivors are siblings Susan Pearson (Rick), Todd (Kate), Jim (Steve) and Steven (Jose).

A private family gathering will be held at a later date to celebrate Jan’s life. Memorials preferred to Como Park Conservatory.