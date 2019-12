January 2020 Events

Saint Anthony Park Library

(2245 Como Ave.)

All events and classes take place in the Saint Anthony Park Library auditorium unless otherwise noted. For more information about upcoming programs, please call the library at 651-642-0411, or visit www.sppl.org. Please note: The library will be closed on Wednesday, Jan. 1 and Monday, Jan. 20.

Special Events and Classes

Thursday, Jan. 2,

Vietnamese Conversation Group

6:00-7:00 p.m.

Gather for a fun, friendly hour of conversation led by a Vietnamese speaker. For native speakers or anyone interested in learning, speaking, or practicing Vietnamese. All ages welcome. Drop-in at any time. No registration required.

Monday, Jan. 6,

Middle School Book Club

6:30-7:30 p.m.

If you are in sixth to eighth grade, join us for a discussion. Please register and pick up a copy of the book at the Information Desk.

Wednesday, Jan. 8,

Adult Book Club

6:30-7:30 p.m.

Please join us to discuss interesting books. All are welcome and no registration is required. Note: Adult Book Club moved to second Wednesday in January due to New Year’s Day holiday.

Thursday, Jan. 9

Toddler Obstacle Course

10:30-11:30 a.m.

Toddlers can jump, crawl, balance, play, and explore with large movement activities designed just for them. Babies will find a corner set aside for them too. Adults must remain with children for the duration of playtime. Appropriate for ages birth to three years. Limited to the first 40 people.

Thursday, Jan. 9

Senior Cinema: Pavarotti

2:00-4:00 p.m.

From Academy Award-winning director Ron Howard comes this wonderfully intimate portrait of Luciano Pavarotti, the most beloved opera singer of all time. Run time 115 minutes. Co-sponsored by the Saint Anthony Park Area Seniors.

Friday, Jan. 24

Lunar New Year Celebration

11:30-1:00 p.m.

Celebrate the Lunar New Year with a variety of family-friendly activities that celebrate Chinese culture and traditions. Kick off the Ydear of the Rat with visiting Chinese scholars and a variety of Chinese crafts. Feel free to attend in traditional clothing.

Ongoing Events and Classes

Mondays in January

Funday Monday

2:30-4:00 p.m.

Teens can hang out every Monday after school for games, listen to music, make art, do homework, and much more!

Tuesdays in January

Baby/Toddler Storytime

9:30-10:00 a.m. and 10:30-11:00 a.m.

Storytime geared for babies and toddlers ages 0-2, but siblings are welcome. Storytime includes stories, songs and puppets. Children of all activity levels are welcome.

Tuesdays and Fridays in January

Seniors Free Exercise Program

2:30 p.m.-3:30 p.m.

Enjoy fun, gentle exercises for adults, led by a qualified instructor. Co-sponsored by the Saint Anthony Park Area Seniors.

Wednesdays in January

English Conversation Circle

4:00-5:30 p.m.

If English is not your first language, come and practice in casual conversation. All are welcome. Come when you can.

Fridays in January

Preschool Storytime

10:30-11:00 a.m.

Storytimes feature stories, songs, puppets, and more. Preschool storytimes teach social skills, listening comprehension, letter and number recognition, and vocabulary. Children of all activity levels are welcome.

St. Anthony Park Area Seniors

Planned activities for January

St. Anthony Park (SAP) Library

Tuesdays in January

(Jan. 7, 14, 21, 28)

Exercise class

2:30-3:30 p.m.

Fridays in January

(Jan. 3, 10, 17, 24 31)

Chair yoga

2:30-3:30 p.m.

Centennial United Methodist Church

(2200 Hillside)

Wednesdays in January

(Jan. 8, 15,22, 29)

Exercise class

10:30-11:30 a.m.

Wednesdays in January

(Jan. 8, 15,22, 29)

Blood pressure clinic

11:30 a.m.-noon

Fridays in January

(Jan. 10, 17)

Game Day

10:00 a.m.-noon

Lauderdale City Hall

(1891 Walnut St.)

Mondays and Thursdays in January

(Jan. 6, 9,13, 16, 23, 27, 30)

No class on Martin Luther King Day.

Tai Ji Quan class: Moving for Better Balance class

2:00-3:00 p.m.

Seal Hi-Rise

(825 Seal St.)

Tuesday, Jan. 14

Blood pressure clinic

3:00-3:30 p.m.

*Note: No Exercise class or Chair Yoga Jan 1-3 Winter Break

St. Paul Parks and Recreation

Note: Registration for Winter/Spring 2020 Classes has begun.

***Registration for Spring Sports (volleyball, futsal soccer) begins Jan 1-31.

Remember, the first 5 days are discount days!

Langford Park Recreation Center

For more information, call 651-298-5765

or visit www.stpaul.gov/landfordrec

Thursdays, Jan. 2-March 5

Pilates

11:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m., adults

Fridays, Jan. 3-March 27

Tot Time

9:30-11:00 a.m., ages 5 and under

Saturdays, Jan. 4-Feb 1

Ice Skating Lessons

3:30-5:30 p.m., ages 3-adult

Mondays, Jan. 6-March 9

Zumba

7:45-8:45 p.m., adult

Tuesdays, Jan. 7-28

Ice Skating Lessons

3-4:30 p.m., ages 3-12

Wednesdays, Jan. 8-March 25

Chess Club

6:00-7:30 p.m., ages 7-12

Mondays, Jan. 13-March 2

Tumbling

5:30-6:30 p.m., ages 3-6

Fridays, Jan. 31-Feb 14

Everyday Wellbeing

7:00-8:30 p.m., adults

Thursday, Feb. 13,

Parent/Child Valentine Art

6:00-7:30 p.m., ages 5-12

Friday, Feb. 14

My Messy Valentine Art

10:00-11:00a.m., ages 1.5-4

Thursdays Ongoing

Soo Bahk Do

5:30-7:00 p.m., ages 6-adult

Fridays Ongoing

Senior Bowling

9:30-11 a.m., adult

***Thursday-Saturday, Jan. 23-26

WINTER CLASSIC, Hockey and Basketball Tournaments

Northwest Como Recreation Center

For more information, call 651-298-5813

or visit www.stpaul.gov/northwestcomorec

Fridays, Jan. 3-May 29

Open Gym

2:00-3:30 p.m., ages 11 and under

Fridays, Jan. 3-May 29

Teen Open Gym

3:30-5:30 p.m., ages 12-17

Sundays, Jan. 5-March 29

Family Open Gym

12:30-2:30 p.m., all ages

Sundays, Jan. 5-March 29

Adult Basketball

2:30-3:30 p.m., ages 60+

Sundays, Jan. 5-March 29

Adult Indoor Soccer

3:30-5 p.m., ages 18-40

Sundays, Jan. 5-March 29

Adult Indoor Soccer

5:00-6:30 p.m., ages 40+

Sundays, Jan. 5-March 29

Women’s 35+ Basketball

6:30-7:30 p.m.

Wednesdays, Jan. 8-29

Tennis Munchkin

2:00-2:45 p.m., ages 5-7

Wednesdays, Jan. 8-29

Tennis Red Ballers

2:45-3:30 p.m., ages 8-11

Thursdays, Jan. 9-March 26

Brains on Games

3:30-5:00 p.m., ages 7-11

Fridays, Jan. 10-March 13

STEM Challenge with LEGO Materials

2:15-3:45 p.m., ages 8-12

Saturdays, Jan. 11-Feb. 1

Ice Skating Lessons

12:00-1:00 p.m., ages 3-12

Mondays, Jan. 13-March 2

Artist Workshop

2:15-4:15 p.m., ages 5-8

Tuesdays, Jan. 14-Feb 18

Artist Workshop

2:15-4:15 p.m., ages 8-14

Wednesdays, Jan. 15-May 6

Dance classes

3:45-8:45 p.m., ages 3-17

Thursdays, Jan. 16-Feb 27

Cosmic Teen Dodgeball

7:30-8:45 p.m., ages 13-17

Saturdays, Jan. 18-Feb 8

Journey to Wellness

10:00-11:00 a.m., adult

Tuesdays, Jan. 21-Feb 25

Soccer Class

2:00-2:45 p.m., ages 5-7

Tuesdays, Jan. 21-Feb 25

Soccer Class

3:45-3:30 p.m., ages 8-12

Tuesdays, Jan. 21-Feb 25

Creative writing

2:15-3:15 p.m., ages 7-12

Thursdays, Jan. 23-Feb 27

Badminton class

2:00-2:45 p.m., ages 8-12

Thursdays, Jan. 23-Feb 27

Badminton class

2:45-3:30 p.m., ages 5-7

Friday, Jan. 24

Gamers Bots: Robotic Builders

12:00-3:00 p.m., ages 6-11

Mondays, Jan. 27-March 2

Archery,

2:15-4:15 p.m., ages 8-17

Tuesdays & Thursdays Ongoing

Taekwondo

4:30-6:00 p.m., ages 6-21

***Friday, Jan. 17

Family Skating Party and bonfire

6:00-8:00 p.m., all ages

North Dale Recreation Center

For more information call 651-558-2329

or visit www.stpaul.gov/northdalerec

Thursday, Jan. 2-May 28

Pickleball

11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m., adult

Saturday, Jan. 4-Feb. 1

Ice Skating Lessons

1:30-3 p.m., ages 3-adult

Mondays & Wednesdays, Jan. 6-March 30

Tot Time

9 a.m.-12 p.m., ages 5 and under

Tuesdays, Jan. 14-Feb. 18

Tumbling

5:30-6:30 p.m., ages 3-6

Thursdays, Jan. 23-April 23

Journey to wellness

6:30-7:30 p.m., adult

Thursdays, Jan. 23-Feb 27

Intro to ballet/tap dance

5:30-6:30 p.m., ages 5-8

Thursdays, Jan. 23-Feb 27

Intro to ballet/tap dance

6:30-7:30 p.m., ages 9-12

Friday, Jan. 24

Glitter art

1:30-3:30 p.m., ages 5-12

Friday, Jan. 24

STEM + Minecraft w/LEGO,

1:00-4:00 p.m., ages 5-12

Mondays & Wednesdays, Jan. 27-March 4

Tai Ji Quan

1:00-2:00 p.m., adult

Saturday, Feb. 1-8

Multiplayer Minecraft Colosseum Builder

9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., ages 7-12

Saturday, Feb. 8,

Red Cross Babysitting Training

9:30am-4 p.m., ages 11-17

Sundays, Feb. 9-March 29,

Men’s 35+ Ice & Advil Basketball

12:00-2:00 p.m., adult

Mondays & Wednesdays Ongoing

Taekwondo

4:30-6:00 p.m., ages 6-21

Mondays & Wednesdays Ongoing

Pilates

7:15-8:15 p.m., adults

Tuesdays & Thursdays Ongoing

Senior Fitness,

9:30-10:30 a.m., adult

Thursdays Ongoing

Senior Day

9:30 a.m.-2:00 p.m., adult

Mondays Ongoing

Challenge Square Dancing

6:30-9:00 p.m., adult

Tuesdays Ongoing

Senior Gamers

1:00-3:00 p.m., adult

Tuesdays & Saturdays Ongoing

Adult yoga

Tuesday (7:45-8:45 p.m.)

Saturday (11:00 a.m.-12 p.m.)

***Saturday, Jan. 11

Girls High school hockey games

10:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m.