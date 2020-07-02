Jean Magnuson

Jean Rosalie Magnuson was born March 11, 1935 and died May 16, 2020. She treasured her many friends from Murray High School where she was the homecoming queen for the class of 1953 and was active in athletics. She attended the University of Minnesota and taught at Roseville schools and schools on the east side of St. Paul.

Jean was a wonderful wife and mother and a dedicated teacher for students with disabilities. She loved God, her extended family, her community and her church.

Family members said Jean battled dementia and then COVID-19 like she lived her life: with hope, faith, grace and love.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Rod Magnuson, and parents Marguerite and Pat Gallagher. She is survived by her children Daniel (Debbi) Magnuson, Laurie (Bill) Hamen, Kristin Magnuson and Beth (Michael) Dempsey; 11 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and sister-in-law Marian (Terry) Paige.

Jean’s funeral service was live-streamed May 20. Memorials can be made in Jean’s honor to organizations that assist people with disabilities or for healthcare workers serving those with COVID-19.