Wednesday, September 26, 2018
Obituaries

Jeanne Griesbach

26 Sep 2018

Jeanne (Chermak) Griesbach, 101, died Aug. 25, 2018. She died peacefully at Lyngblomsten Care Center.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Marvin; parents, Ignace and Magdelena (Zahler) Chermak; siblings, Catherine (Connolly), Florence (Dullum), Elanore (Bender), Corrine (Seifert), Robert, Arlene Knutson, and Edward.

She is survived by 25 nieces, nephews, and their families.

Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated Sept. 5 at Holy Childhood Church, Como Park, with interment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery.

    Leave a Reply

    October 2018 print edition

    Find a Park Bugle Print Edition Near You!

    Support the Bugle

    Local Sponsors

    Events (click on date)

    Sign-up for our e-mail list

    ipsum commodo elementum mattis ut Phasellus id ipsum ante. venenatis, risus