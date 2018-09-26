Jeanne Griesbach

Jeanne (Chermak) Griesbach, 101, died Aug. 25, 2018. She died peacefully at Lyngblomsten Care Center.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Marvin; parents, Ignace and Magdelena (Zahler) Chermak; siblings, Catherine (Connolly), Florence (Dullum), Elanore (Bender), Corrine (Seifert), Robert, Arlene Knutson, and Edward.

She is survived by 25 nieces, nephews, and their families.

Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated Sept. 5 at Holy Childhood Church, Como Park, with interment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery.