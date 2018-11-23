Jeannie Sloan

Jeannie “Skye” Sloan, 71, of Edina, Minn., died Oct. 19. Skye was born on Jan. 31, 1947, to Joe and Wilma Sloan in Beeville, TX. She graduated from Edina High School in 1965 and from Stephen F. Austin University in 1972.

Skye lived in the Como Park area for many years, before returning to Edina in 2014. She was a well-known member of her Como Park neighborhood, as well as the St. Anthony Park community, where she worked for many years at All Season Dry Cleaners on Carter Avenue. Skye was also known for her ready smile, her love of gardening, art and nature, and her enthusiasm for life.

She is survived by her sisters, Linda (Lynn) Wilkerson and Sandra (Dennis) Ray; and her brother, Joe (Janis) Sloan. Skye was preceded in death by her parents, Joe Matthew Sloan and Wilma Lyllus Sloan.