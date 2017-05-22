Jessie Weihrauch

Jessie O. (Youreman) Weihrauch, 100, died April 17, 2017.

Jessie and her husband, Mike, raised their family in the Como Park area. She worked many years at Prom Ballroom and Catering.

She was preceded in death by her husband; sons, Mick, Ken and Jerry; and daughter, Nancy Kasper. She is survived by her daughter and sons, Judy Anderson, Larry (Bobbie) and Steve (Kathy); special niece, Linda Rosenthal; son-in-law, Leon Kasper; and daughters-in-law, Judy and Carole Weihrauch; 14 grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren.

A memorial service was held April 21 at Como Park Lutheran Church, with interment at Roselawn Cemetery.