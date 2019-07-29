JoAnne Jannis

JoAnne A. Jannis, 88, at home surrounded by her family, passed away on June 1.

She was preceded in death by her husband, William L.; parents, Joseph and Agnes Budik; and sister, Beverly. She is survived by her three children, Julie (Mark) Harrington, Vickie (Michael) Gonzalez, and William J. Jannis; three grandchildren; and brother, Joseph (Priscilla) Budik.

Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated June 11 at Holy Childhood Catholic Church, with burial at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Memorials preferred to the Ramsey County Humane Society or Open Arms of Minnesota.