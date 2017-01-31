John Archabal

John William Archabal, 74, of St. Anthony Park, died Dec. 26, 2016.

John’s legacy is the great good he did for others throughout his life. For 35 years he made the Bush Foundation a force for good in Minnesota. A modest man who eschewed the limelight, Archabal’s 20-year work with the Bush Leadership Fellows Program propelled some 1,300 mid-career Minnesotans into greater prominence as public servants. The program awards tuition and living stipends for up to 18 months of advanced academic study, allowing for either the completion of a degree or the enhancement of professional skills and knowledge. The average age of participants is 42.

Archabal is survived by his wife, Nina; son, John (Alice); and grandson, John William II. He also leaves behind his sister, Fidele (Malloy) and brother, Daniel, both of Massachusetts.

Memorials may be made payable to the charity of the donor’s choice. Private services were held.