John Bauer 

John Edwin Bauer, 74. died Oct. 12.

John taught in the St. Paul Public Schools; and was a book collector, poet, musician, and traveler.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Elsie and Edwin Bauer, and brother, Mark. He is survived by siblings, Leslie Whitney (Leland), Paul (Catherine Brandel), Laurie; and sister-in-law, Chiya.

A memorial service was held Oct. 25 at St. Anthony Park Lutheran Church, with interment at Roselawn Cemetery. Memorials preferred to Union Gospel Mission, Twin Cities.