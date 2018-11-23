Friday, November 23, 2018
Obituaries

John Bauer 

20 Nov 2018

 

John Edwin Bauer, 74. died Oct. 12. 

John taught in the St. Paul Public Schools; and was a book collector, poet, musician, and traveler.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Elsie and Edwin Bauer, and brother, Mark. He is survived by siblings, Leslie Whitney (Leland), Paul (Catherine Brandel), Laurie; and sister-in-law, Chiya. 

A memorial service was held Oct. 25 at St. Anthony Park Lutheran Church, with interment at Roselawn Cemetery. Memorials preferred to Union Gospel Mission, Twin Cities.

    Leave a Reply

    November 2018 print edition

    Find a Park Bugle Print Edition Near You!

    Support the Bugle

    Local Sponsors

    Events (click on date)

    Sign-up for our e-mail list

    risus venenatis quis, leo. efficitur. amet, ante. suscipit eget felis fringilla velit,