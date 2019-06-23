John Bergstrom

John Michael Bergstrom, 61, of St. Paul, formerly of St. Anthony Park, died May 13. John was a very popular community handyman.

John was preceded in death by his parents, John (Jack) and Carol. He is survived by children Ashley (Jeremy), Nicholas, Joshua (Sarah) and Lukas; two grandchildren; brothers Bill and Steve; girlfriend Randa Johnson and her daughter Kahyni Johnson; grandkids Tahdre, Tanalya and Michael. John’s funeral was held May 20 at Holcomb-Henry-Boom-Purcell Funeral Home in Shoreview.