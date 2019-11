John Dexter, 73, died Sept. 13. He was the longtime manager and icemaker at the St. Paul Curling Club and an important presence in the curling community.

He is survived by his wife, Debbie; sons, Mike (Molly) and Jeff; Papa’s girls, Dani (PJ) Hangartner, Bailey, and Gracie; and sister, Pam (Tom) Wortman. His memorial service was held Sept. 21 at Trinity EFCA in Lakeville.