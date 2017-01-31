John Hogenson-Rutford

The Rev. John D. Hogenson-Rutford, 58, formerly of St. Anthony Park, died Jan. 4, 2017, of an extremely rare brain tumor, which he donated to the Mayo Clinic.

He attended St. Anthony Park Elementary and graduated from Murray High School, Gustavus Adolphus College and Luther Theological Seminary.

He served pastorates in the Minnesota communities of Brandon, Grand Marais, Hovland, Plymouth and Mahtomedi and in two south Minneapolis churches, Bethlehem and Mount Olivet. He also served a chaplaincy in Bloomington, Minn. John was also a trustee at Gustavus Adolphus College.

He enjoyed his time with his family, the dogs, running, using his road and mountain bikes, driving his 1949 red truck, writing, reading the Bible and leadership books, road trips with the family, and having fun. He was well known for his sense of humor but not for his driving directions.

His favorite places were Grand Marais, Siesta Key, Jackson Hole and being somewhere with a good friend and a good beverage.

He is survived by his wife, Ruth Hogenson-Rutford (a St. Anthony Park native); daughters, Kelly (Brian) McKenzie, Jana Hogenson and Kate Hogenson; two grandchildren; brother, Matt (Colleen) Hogenson; step-mother, Gayle Hogenson; stepbrother, Chris (Katy) Nelson; step-sister, Katie Gonzalez; motherin- law, Donna Rutford (formerly of St. Anthony Park); brother-in-law, Doug (Sue) Rutford; and sisters-inlaw Lori Rogers and Mary Rutford.

He was preceded in death by his father, Dennis Hogenson, and mother, Faye Cook Hogenson.

John’s memorial service was held Jan. 14 at Mt. Olivet Lutheran Church.