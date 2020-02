John Robert Nyberg, 100, died peacefully on Jan. 5, 2020. He is survived by sons Tim (Julie) and Dan (Marina); and daughter Kristan (Chris) Bennett; six grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 73 years, Dorothy (née Swanberg); his parents, John and Ellen Nyberg; and brothers Karl and Walt Nyberg.

A memorial service will be held Feb. 10 at St. Timothy Lutheran Church, 1465 Victoria St. N., St. Paul.