John Waite, 72, of Lauderdale, died Aug. 1.

John graduated from Montana State University with a bachelor’s degree in engineering and had a lifelong career at Unisys.

John is survived by his wife of 34 years, Barbara Waite; and brother, William. He was preceded in death by his sister, Joan Weddle.

A memorial service for John was held Aug. 7 at Sunset Funeral Home in Minneapolis, with interment at Sunset Cemetery. Memorials preferred to the Animal Humane Society.