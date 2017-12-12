Joseph Bianchi

Joseph D. Bianchi, 93, of Falcon Heights, died Nov. 17, 2017.

Joseph worked as a social worker at Hennepin County for many years. He was a volunteer firefighter in Falcon Heights for 30 years. He also served in the army during World War II.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy; siblings, Catherine (Joe Keary), Ernest (Dorothy) and Dominic “Dick”; grandson, Joe Lynn; brothers-in-law, John Joki, Marvin Joki and Eugene Couture; and sisters-in-law, Jean Couture and Irene (Bill) Park. He is survived by his children, Nancy (Dennis) Post, Tom (Deb), David (Michelle), Jim (Muriel) and John (Scott Warrender); eight grandchildren; sister, Rose (Leon) Bourque; and brother, Paul (Barbara).

Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated Nov. 27 at Corpus Christi Catholic Church, with interment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery.