Joyce DeMartino

Joyce Elaine DeMartino, 90, of Falcon Heights, died June 6, 2020. Joyce was a longtime member of and volunteer at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church.

Preceded in death by husband Marvin, Joyce is survived by her sons, Thomas (Jeanne) and Donald (Cheryl); six grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild; sisters, Loretta Langer (Lou) and Mickey Pederson (Lenny).

Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated June 12 at St. Rose of Lima with interment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Memorials preferred to New Harmony Care Center.