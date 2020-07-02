Thursday, July 2, 2020
Obituaries

Joyce Kray

30 Jun 2020

Joyce M. Kray, 75, died June 12, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents George and Marie Edson and son Edward.

Joyce is survived by her husband of 54 years, Donald; children, Glenn (Gina), David (Cathy), Thomas and Lorraine (David) Stafford; 16 grandchildren; three great-granddaughters; and siblings, Daniel (Joanne) Edson, Joan (Jerome) Pieper, Gale Nelson, David (Shari) Edson and Linda (Dallas) Schute.

Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated June 23 at Maternity of Mary Catholic Church.

    Leave a Reply

    July 2020 print edition

    Find a Park Bugle Print Edition Near You!

    Support the Bugle

    Events (click on date)

    Local Sponsors

    Sign-up for our e-mail list

    at risus accumsan mattis Praesent et, in id suscipit