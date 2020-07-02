Joyce Kray

Joyce M. Kray, 75, died June 12, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents George and Marie Edson and son Edward.

Joyce is survived by her husband of 54 years, Donald; children, Glenn (Gina), David (Cathy), Thomas and Lorraine (David) Stafford; 16 grandchildren; three great-granddaughters; and siblings, Daniel (Joanne) Edson, Joan (Jerome) Pieper, Gale Nelson, David (Shari) Edson and Linda (Dallas) Schute.

Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated June 23 at Maternity of Mary Catholic Church.