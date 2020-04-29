Juergens wins Graven Public Service award

Ann Juergens

The Minnesota State Bar Association has named Ann Juergens, a long-time St. Anthony Park resident, the 2020 winner of the prestigious David Graven Public Service Award.

The association’s annual award is given to a Minnesota lawyer who “best exemplifies the high standards of the profession in combination with a commitment to public or community service.”

The award is intended to recognize and encourage public service among lawyers.

Juergens, a national authority on tenant-landlord law, has been a professor at Mitchell Hamline School of Law since 1984, co-director of the school’s legal clinics, and an advocate for renters, unemployed workers and consumers throughout her career.

Previous winners of the Graven Public Service Award include former Minnesota Supreme Court Justice Kathleen Blatz and former St. Paul Mayor George Latimer.