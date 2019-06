July Events

Langford Park Recreation Center

For more information, call 651-298-5765 or go to www.stpaul.gov/langfordrec

July 1-2 Rhythm and drum fun camp, ages 7-13, from 9 a.m.-noon, $20

Mondays July 8-29 Couch to 5K for ages 16 to adult, from 7-8 p.m., $20

Mondays July 8-29 Hoops in the Park ages 8-12, from 6-8 p.m.$30

July 8-12 Video game design camp ages 5-9 , from 10 a.m.-noon, $110

July 9 Preschool Art Fun ages 3-5, from 10-11:30 a.m., $20

July 11 Simplify Your Space for Adults, from 6:30-8:30 p.m., $35

July 14 Painting on the Patio at the Urban Growler for adults, from 2-3:30 p.m., $35

July 10 Essential Oils and DIY Play-Doh for Adults, from 10 a.m.-noon, $5 + $10 supply fee

July 15-19 STEM +Jedi/LEGO Camp ages 7-12, from 9 a.m.-4 p.m., $225

July 15-18 Volleyball Camp ages 9-14, from 1:30-4:30 p.m., $99

Friday, July 19 Red Cross babysitting class ages 11-17, from 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m., $60

Tuesday, July 23 Bicycle adjustment at the Urban Growler, from 5-9 p.m., by Cycles for Change. Donation accepted

Friday, July 26 Paw Patrol-Chase Art ages 3-6, from 9:30-11 a.m., $25

Fridays—ongoing, Senior gym bowling, from 9:30-11 a.m. Free. ***4th in The Park Celebration for all ages from 8 a.m.-4 p.m.