July Events

Northwest Como Recreation Center

For more information, call651-298-5813 or go to www.stpaul.gov/northwestcomoRec

June 24-28, Artist Workshop Camp ages 6-10 on from 9-11 a.m., $80

July 8-12, Spanish Camp for Beginners ages 7-12 on from 10 a.m.-noon, $80

July 8-11, Soccer Camp ages 6-12 on from 9 a.m.-noon, $80

July 8-11, Badminton Camp ages 8-14, from 1-4 p.m., $80

July 10, Canvas Painting for Adults on Wed, July 10 from 6-7:30 p.m., $35 at Como Park Apartments

July 15-19 Artist Workshop Camp ages 8-18 on July 15-19, from 9 a.m.-noon, $90

Mondays July 15-Aug 19 Dance Jam Fitness for Adults, from 6:30-7:30 p.m., $50

July 22-25 Compas Arts Manga Camp ages 11-16, from 1-4 p.m., $150

July 22-25 Ninja Camp ages 4-8, from 1-3 p.m. on, $70

July 29-Aug 1 Flag Football Camp ages 6-12 on, from 9 a.m.-noon, $99

July 29-Aug 2 Artist Workshop Camp ages 5-8 on from 9-11 a.m., $80

July 29-Aug 1 Compas Arts Theatre Camp ages 8-11, from 1-4 p.m., $150

Tuesdays and Thursdays ongoing, taekwondo for ages 5-17, between 4:30-6 p.m. $50/month

July 26, Outdoor Camping, from 7 p.m.-8 a.m. ,$5 per tent.***July 26, Outdoor Movie Night, featured flick: “Small Foot,” activities begin at 6:30 p.m. Movie starts at 9 p.m.