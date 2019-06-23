July Events

St. Anthony Park Area Seniors

Special offerings:

Sunday, June 30. Sippin’ Suds for St. Anthony Park Area Seniors fundraiser at the Urban Growler, 2325 Endicott St., from 4 to 7 p.m. Call 651-642-9052 to purchase your ticket.

Thursday, July 11, Caregiver and Bereavement Support groups at St. Anthony Park United Church of Christ, 2129 Commonwealth Ave., 10-11:30 a.m. All are welcome.

Friday, July 12 Game Day, Centennial United Methodist Church, 2200 Hillside Ave., 10 a.m.-noon. No charge or registration required.

Thursday, July 11 “First Man” movie at 2 p.m. at the St. Anthony Park library, 2245 Como Ave. No charge.

Friday, July 19, Game Day, Centennial United Methodist Church, 2200 Hillside Ave., 10 a.m.-noon. No charge or registration required.

Tuesday, July 16, Leave at 11 a.m. for lunch outing to Maya at Rosedale Mall. Please call 651-642-9052 for more details.

Tuesday, July 9, Blood pressure clinic, July 9, Seal Hi-Rise, 825 Seal St., 3-3:30 PM

Thursday, July 25 at Centennial United Methodist Church, 2200 Hillside Ave. 10 a.m. Breakfast for Caregivers and Care recipients. RSVP

Weekly offerings:

Wednesdays—Exercise class from 10:30-11:30 a.m. at Centennial United Methodist Church 2200 Hillside Ave.

Wednesdays—Blood-pressure clinic from 11:30 a.m.-noon at Centennial United Methodist Church

Mondays and Thursdays-Exercise class from 2-3 p.m. at Lauderdale City Hall, 1891 Walnut St. No class on July 4th.

Tuesdays—Exercise class from 2:30-3:30 p.m. at St. Anthony Park Library, 2245 Como Ave.Fridays—Chair yoga from 2:30-3:30 p.m. at St. Anthony Park Library